Nation
Man charged in serial killings isn't facing death penalty
Louisiana prosecutors aren't seeking the death penalty against a suspect charged with killing three men and wounding a fourth in a string of shootings last year.
Variety
Events to honor King, 50 years since Memphis assassination
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" — despite advances the country has made since Martin Luther King. Jr. was slain while fighting poverty and racism.
Variety
Clear bags among security measures at school where 17 died
Students at the Florida high school where 17 students and staff members were massacred are now carrying their belongings in clear plastic backpacks in hopes that it will make it difficult to smuggle weapons onto campus.
National
Kentucky, Oklahoma teachers rally as rebellion grows
The state Capitol in Kentucky filled with teachers protesting pension changes and demanding generous school funding Monday, and thousands of Oklahoma educators walked out of classrooms in the latest evidence of teacher rebellion in some Republican-led states over education cuts.
Nation
Late-winter storms ease California's dive back into drought
Storms hitting at the end of California's rainy season have eased the state's plunge back into drought.
