Minneapolis
After hitting Minneapolis police car, vehicle smashes into liquor store
No one was seriously hurt, but broken wine bottles littered the entrance to Hums.
Local
State agencies ponder how shutdown will hit home
When will the federal money run out?It's the question looming in the minds of leaders of Minnesota government agencies affected by the federal government's partial…
St. Paul
After success with Mpls. 2040 plan, Neighbors for More Neighbors pops up in St. Paul
East-metro members say they want to influence planners and policymakers in the way that Minneapolis advocates did last year.
East Metro
2 people struck by vehicle, killed on St. Paul-Roseville border
The incident happened on Larpenteur Avenue W. just west of Rice Street during the evening rush hour.
Minneapolis
Mpls. officers won't be charged in shooting death during mental health call
In dramatic body camera footage, the officers beg Travis Jordan to put down the knife. "Let's do this," he says as he comes toward them.
