More From Nation
Celebrities
Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'
Bill Cosby's wife called Thursday for a criminal investigation into the suburban Philadelphia prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case that could put the 80-year-old comedian in prison for the rest of his life was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy."
National
Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike
Arizona lawmakers pulled an all-nighter Thursday to enact a budget that provides big raises for many of the state's striking teachers, potentially ending the five-day walkout that kept more than a million public school students out of the classroom.
Variety
California police working on DNA match for 2nd serial killer
Detectives in Northern California are trying to get a DNA profile on the Zodiac Killer to find him with the family-tree tracing technology investigators used to make a recent arrest in another decades-old case.
Variety
Student with pellet gun prompts lockdown at Nebraska school
Authorities locked down a western Nebraska school after a student produced what looked like a deadly firearm from his backpack.
Nation
4 people found dead inside Grand Forks home
A police officer making a welfare check found four people dead in a North Dakota home Thursday.
