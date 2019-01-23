More from Star Tribune
Bob Dylan teams up with Clydesdales for Budweiser Super Bowl ad
Bob Dylan, Minnesota's musical counterculture icon, has teamed with a team of Clydesdales and loaned one of his signature protest songs for a Budweiser beer television ad scheduled to run during the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Deep snow and deep freeze forecast for Wisconsin
Schools closed early as a major winter storm approached Wisconsin with projections of up to a foot of snow in some areas followed by a plunge into single-digit high temperatures.
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with high of 21
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers react to last-second loss at No. 5 Michigan
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Eric Curry and Jordan Murphy talk after Tuesday's two-point loss at Michigan
Rep. Omar calls for shutdown to end
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling for an end to the partial federal government shutdown and blames President Donald Trump for what she calls the "cruel, hateful ideology that is at the core of it."
