National
Trump task force recommends ways to boost Postal Service
A task force created by President Donald Trump to evaluate ways to stem billions of dollars in losses at the U.S. Postal Service suggested a range of options Tuesday, including proposals that could significantly boost the cost of sending non-essential mail.
National
Senators say they've met threshold for criminal justice vote
Supporters of a criminal justice bill in the Senate say they have met the threshold set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for getting a vote.
National
Remorse, defiance after deadly attack at Confederate protest
Jurors in the trial of a man charged with ramming his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally were presented with a series of contradictions Tuesday as he was alternately portrayed as remorseful and defiant about the deadly crash.
National
Arizona city leaders want lawmaker out over race comments
An Arizona city council voted Tuesday to demand the resignation of a Republican state lawmaker whose remarks on race and immigration have led to a growing backlash of criticism and the loss of his chairmanship on a key committee.
National
Investors hear 3 words they fear: inverted yield curve
One of the most reliable warning signals for a recession just got a bit brighter.
