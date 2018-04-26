More from Star Tribune
Refinery fire in Superior, Wis., too hot for firefighters to battle
Burning asphalt was so hot that firefighters couldn't even attempt to put out the fire after the explosion that injured 20. A hospital and three schools were evacuated.
National
The Latest: Senate brushes aside push for gun bill vote
The Latest on consideration by the Senate of measures aimed at reducing gun violence (all times local):
Local
The Latest: Federal investigators head to burning refinery
The Latest on a Wisconsin refinery explosion that injured several people (all times local):
West Metro
Lake Minnetonka joy ride tries to help break up the ice
Marina operators are making waves to break massive chunks of ice into smaller pieces.
St. Paul
State rep accused by advocate of unwanted touching; he says it was not sexual
Following allegations against Rep. Rod Hamilton, Republican leaders of the state House have suspended him as committee chairman.
