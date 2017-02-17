More from Star Tribune
Vikings
It could cost Vikings a lot to get DT Sheldon Richardson
Free-agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson visited the Vikings on Thursday, according to a league source. The former Pro Bowler could come at a high price - and with baggage.
Sports
Ex-UMD women's hockey coach wins discrimination case, $3.7M award
Shannon Miller will receive monetary awards for lost wages and emotional distress.
Vikings
Souhan: Have an opinion about Cousins? You're right no matter what
Many opinions surround the Vikings' decision to hand Kirk Cousins $84 million to take over as quarterback. But this is a franchise that desperately needed to take a chance.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Inside Buffalo's locker room hung a handwritten sign with two words: Ball Pressure.
Vikings
Signing Cousins will require nimble salary-cap managament by Vikings
The bold move to sign Kirk Cousins came after the Vikings have shown two things: They can win without quarterback stability and with an ongoing inability to solve their most enduring problem.
