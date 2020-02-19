"We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump," Rod Blagojevich said from outside his house in Chicago. "He didn't have to do this .... this is an act of kindness."

"We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump," Rod Blagojevich said from outside his house in Chicago. "He didn't have to do this .... this is an act of kindness."