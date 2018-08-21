More from Star Tribune
Share your best Minnesota State Fair photos to Instagram, get featured in the Star Tribune
Before you eat that Pronto Pup, make sure to snap an Instagram.
Movies
Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with accuser
The Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento says she never had a sexual relationship with the young actor whom she paid $380,000 after he accused her of sexual assault.
Stage & Arts
Intimacy of Minneapolis stage draws audience into the bleak yet beautiful drama ' 'Night, Mother'
Sally Wingert and Sara Marsh's intertwined performances reveal a beautiful, upsetting play.
Home & Garden
Bird parents share the load to increase their odds
The mammal world is filled with solo moms, but bird parents usually divvy up duties.
Variety
1959 racial slaying of Mississippi teen could get fresh look
Eberlene King remembers her 15-year-old brother as he lay dying, after white teenagers cruised through their black neighborhood in a pickup on Halloween night 1959 and shot him in the face.
