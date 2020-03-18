More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Pakistan says China to help it fight virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 198,000 people and killed more than 7,900. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
National
California readies for worst-case scenarios as virus spreads
It's likely "few if any" California schools will reopen before summer break, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday as he provided a stark assessment of the implications from the spreading coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state's hospitals and drain its spending reserves.
National
Politics in time of coronavirus: Arizona quietly picks Biden
The candidates canceled their rallies and stopped door-to-door outreach to voters. Then the debate that was supposed to highlight Arizona's emergence as a national battleground was moved from a concert venue in Phoenix to an empty television studio in the nation's capital.
National
3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit
Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.
National
AP VoteCast: A look at voters in Florida, Illinois, Arizona
The Associated Press surveyed voters in the three states that held Democratic presidential contests on Tuesday. Here's a snapshot of the voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois — who they are and what matters to them — based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast. Conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago, AP VoteCast surveys took place over seven days, concluding as polls closed.