National
Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum
South Carolina provided Joe Biden with a lifeline he desperately needed, propelled by the power of the black vote, but his victory does not necessarily provide clarity to the race.
National
AP VoteCast: Voters prioritize health care in South Carolina
Voters in Saturday's Democratic presidential primary election in South Carolina called health care the top issue facing the country today, clearly naming it as more important than the economy, climate change, immigration, race relations and guns.
National
AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory
Vice President Joe Biden has for weeks looked to the black voters of South Carolina to hand a win to his flagging campaign. On Saturday, they delivered.
National
Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday
Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a decisive win that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.
National
Trump, on 1st death from virus in US: 'No reason to panic'
Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said there was "no reason to panic" as the new coronavirus claimed its first victim inside the U.S. The White House also announced new restrictions on international travel.