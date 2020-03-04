More from Star Tribune
Sanders, Biden focus on Michigan amid voting in 6 key states
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders looked for a win in Michigan on Tuesday to prove they have the backing of working-class voters in a critical Midwestern battleground state that helped put President Donald Trump in the White House.
National
National Guard is sent into New York suburb to control virus
New York's governor announced Tuesday he is sending the National Guard into a New York City suburb to help fight the nation's biggest known cluster…
National
At White House, insurers again pledge no-cost virus tests
Major insurers pledged to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients at the White House Tuesday, but those assurances — while welcome — may not resolve public concerns about testing.
National
Moderate Democrats see edge in challenges from progressives
After narrowly thwarting a youthful progressive upstart's primary challenge, veteran Rep. Henry Cuellar says his fellow Democrats greeted him on the House floor last week with one overwhelming sentiment: gratitude.
National
PG&E says it has settled one battle involving wildfire fund
Pacific Gas & Electric told a federal bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it has settled a dispute with disaster-relief agencies that threatened to siphon money away from a $13.5 billion fund earmarked for victims of catastrophic wildfires in California caused by the nation's largest utility.