National
Washington says goodbye to Sen. John McCain
The six-term Republican senator, who lived and worked in the nation's capital over four decades, is lying in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation.
National
AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
A senior Justice Department lawyer says a former British spy told him at a breakfast meeting two years ago that Russian intelligence believed it had Donald Trump "over a barrel," according to multiple people familiar with the encounter.
National
DC lobbyist charged with failing to file as foreign agent
A business associate of a key figure in the investigation into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, federal prosecutors in Washington said Friday.
National
Oregon pot growers now must notify officials about harvests
Before Matthew Miller harvests marijuana this fall from his fields in southern Oregon, he'll have to notify the state for the first time ever — a process that could bring inspectors to make sure none of his pot is being illegally diverted.
National
Judge nixes New Jersey town's ban on nonresident drivers
A New Jersey town plans to seek to reverse a judge's ruling striking down its ordinance that banned nonresident drivers from using some of its streets as shortcuts to a heavily traveled bridge into New York.
