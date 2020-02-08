More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Sen. Amy Klobuchar's hopes are on the line in New Hampshire
The Minnesota Democrat is blanketing the Granite State this weekend in hopes of hanging on.
National
Flashing signs, cheering fans as Dems make NH closing pitch
The battle for momentum in New Hampshire, for at least one night, came down to how expressive fans in the cheap seats could be.
Politics
Dollars start pouring in for Minnesota gun debate
Results of a new poll by the Global Strategy Group say that eight in 10 Minnesota voters support expanding background checks to cover private sales of firearms.
Politics
GOP senators tried to stop Sondland's firing
The senators were concerned that it would look bad for Trump to dismiss the envoy and that it was unnecessary, according to people briefed on the discussions.
National
Biden tells NH Democrats that Buttigieg 'not a Barack Obama'
Scrambling to salvage his presidential campaign, Joe Biden escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg on Saturday, mocking Buttigieg's experience as a small city mayor and cutting down the comparisons Buttigieg has drawn to the last Democratic president, declaring: "This guy's not a Barack Obama."