Sessions: U.S. culture 'less hospitable to people of faith'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department is committed to protecting the religious rights of Americans.
Nation
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
The owners and operators of a tourist boat that sank this month in Missouri, killing 17 people, put profits over people's safety when they decided to put the Ride the Ducks boat on a lake despite design problems and warnings of severe weather, a lawsuit alleges.
National
Arkansas attorney general announces birth of baby girl
Arkansas' attorney general has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first constitutional officer in the state's history to give birth while holding office.
Variety
27 in Colorado treated for carbon monoxide poisoning
Twenty-seven people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at a weekend event in northern Colorado building after a generator used at a taco stand outside the venue leaked exhaust into the building.
Nation
$20,000 reward offered in slaying on Georgia military base
Authorities are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for tips that help solve the slaying of woman at a military base in Georgia.
