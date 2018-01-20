More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' Amir Coffey starts in today's game vs. Ohio State
He'd missed the past five games with a shoulder injury.
Vikings
Best Skol chants from kids to senior citizens
Everyone is getting in on the frenzy created by Stefon Diggs and the Vikings.
Vikings
Craig: Minnetonka's Allen has turned his family into Philly fanatics
Beau Allen's dad loved the Vikings and his mom the Packers. But now they're all in on the Eagles.
Wild
Wild back in action vs. Lightning after five-day break
As if getting back into game mode after a five-day break wasn't already a challenge for the Wild, the team will try to contain the NHL-leading Lightning in its return to action Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Vikings
The NFL's final 4 all overcame injuries to star players
The list of players sitting out this weekend's conference championships is almost as impressive as the starting lineups: Julian Edelman. Carson Wentz. Dalvin Cook. Dont'a…
