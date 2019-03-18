More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers goalie Robson leaves school to sign deal with Wild
The move leaves the Gophers without a starting goaltender for next season. Mat Robson will report to the Wild, which is back in action Tuesday vs. Colorado.
Twins
Winter-weary Molitor visits Twins in Florida: 'I picked a bad year to get fired'
If the Hall of Fame hitter is angry at Derek Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer, or his old team, it certainly doesn't show. Paul Molitor visited with new manager Rocco Baldelli in Fort Myers.
Gophers
Spoilers! Baylor tops women's NCAA field as bracket leaks
Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the No. 1 seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament, leading a March Madness field that was revealed early thanks to a production error.
Vikings
Changeover: Miami Open tennis moves to Dolphins' home
At the main entrance to the Miami Dolphins' stadium stands a statue of Dan Marino as a witness to a game-changing completion.
Vikings
Vikings re-sign Abdullah; Sendejo and Compton headed to new teams
Ameer Abdullah, who turns 26 in June, will provide depth in the backfield and on special teams after signing a new contract on Monday, the team announced.