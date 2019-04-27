More from Star Tribune
Jokic, Nuggets hold off Spurs 90-86 in Game 7 to advance
Time was winding down and the San Antonio Spurs couldn't hear their coach screaming for someone to foul over all the noise.
Mets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (15-13, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-13, second in the NL East)Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDTLINE: Mets favored…
Twins try for series sweep over Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles (10-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-9, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy…
Minor strikes out 13 as Rangers pound Mariners 15-1
While Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor took care of the offense, Mike Minor provided a lift on the mound.
Kershaw gets 1st win as Dodgers beat Pirates 3-1
Three starts into his delayed season and Clayton Kershaw already appears back in his usual form.