Local Brooks: Topless Duluth swimmer has police called on her, touching off debate over indecent exposure
More From Sports
Twins
Baseball union says poor job done of marketing Mookie Betts
Baseball players' union head Tony Clark says a poor job has been done of marketing Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, the reigning AL MVP.
Sports
Souhan: Minneapolis boxer hoping to punch ticket to title fight
Jamal James, 30, believes he's closing in on a career-defining fight after only tens of thousands of trips to the gym.
Wolves
Silver says changes to rules on draft trades possible
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants the hat game fixed.
Sports
Big 3 back on court in Wimbledon quarterfinals
The last time the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played their Wimbledon quarterfinal opponents, they lost.
Twins
Twins' Odorizzi among critics questioning baseballs, homer rate
The spike in home runs over the past three seasons, and in particular this one, has created concern throughout the sport about the ball.