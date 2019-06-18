More from Star Tribune
Beede earns 1st big league victory, Giants edge Dodgers 3-2
There's not much Bruce Bochy hasn't seen in his 25 years as a big-league manager. One of his favorite things is watching a young player achieve a career milestone.
Machado homers to back Lucchesi in Padres' 2-0 win
Backed by Manny Machado's home run, Joey Lucchesi gave the San Diego Padres' bullpen a chance to catch its collective breath.
Fiers solid, O's defense falters in Athletics' 3-2 victory
The Athletics hoped to get a steady presence from right-hander Mike Fiers when they brought him back on a two-year contract with more than $14 million in the offseason.
Porcello outpitches Berrios as Red Sox shut out Twins 2-0
Righthander's masterful outing done in by three first-inning singles.
U.S. men's soccer team looking to reverse course at Allianz Field
A new coach and fresh talent will be trying to exorcise an epic World Cup failure in 2017 in a CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament game against Guyana in St. Paul.