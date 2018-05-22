More from Star Tribune
Julen Lopetegui's contract with Spain extended until 2020
The Spanish soccer federation has extended the contract of national team coach Julen Lopetegui until 2020.
Wild
Wild names Nashville's Paul Fenton as next general manager
With Nashville, Fenton oversaw amateur player development, managed the pro and amateur scouting staffs and advised GM David Poile on player personnel decisions.
High Schools
Native American lacrosse teams kicked out of Dakotas league amid racial tension
Since the Dakota league launched in 2016, Native American teams have experienced racial abuse that they said doesn't happen when playing in Minnesota and other neighboring states.
MN United
Rival captains back Guerrero in bid to lift World Cup ban
The captains of the three countries set to play Peru at the World Cup have co-signed a letter urging FIFA to find a way for team captain Paolo Guerrero — currently under a doping suspension — to play at next month's tournament.
MN United
Harry Kane to captain England at World Cup
Harry Kane will captain England at the World Cup in Russia.
