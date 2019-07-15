More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Souhan: What rebuilding? Sims leads overhauled Lynx into contention
If you haven't noticed, the Lynx are 10-7 without four star players who were with them last season: Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus.
Lynx
Natasha Howard for Storm plays amid abuse allegations
Natasha Howard scored 14 points a day after abuse allegations were raised against her to help the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 78-69 on Sunday.
Wolves
Anthony Davis joins Lakers with championship plans
Anthony Davis' year of uncertainty finally felt finished when he stood in the Los Angeles Lakers' training complex and proudly held up his new gold jersey while LeBron James looked on approvingly.
Twins
Cautious Twins keep Buxton on bench after face-plant catch
Rocco Baldelli did not use the word "concussion" in describing Byron Buxton's condition, but the Twins figure to be careful with the health of their center fielder.
Lynx
Lynx waive Alaina Coates, bringing back Cecilia Zandalasini
The team has decided to bring back Zandalasini, the sharp-shooting Italian who recently competed in the EuroBasket tournament, even though she's injured.