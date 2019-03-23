More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Top-seed Baylor women overwhelm NCAA 1st-timer ACU 95-38
Kalani Brown and her Baylor teammates got to be silly and goofy when their first-round women's NCAA Tournament game was over. They had a different kind of fun on the court.
Golf
Yu Liu shoots 7-under 65 to take 1-shot lead in Founder Cup
Yu Liu played the final four holes in 4 under Saturday for a 7-under 65 and the third-round lead in the Founders Cup.
Gophers
NCAA Latest: Spartans up big on Minnesota
The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):9:05 p.m.No. 2 seed Michigan State is off to a much stronger start…
Twins
Jose Berrios completes his spring training in Twins' victory over Baltimore
The All-Star righthander said he ready for his Opening Day assignment.
Twins
Berrios: Now I have to focus on Opening Day
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says he's happy with his spring camp, and now he's ready to prepare for his Opening Day start.