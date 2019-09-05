More from Star Tribune
Czechs headed to 2nd round of WCup; Turkey to consolation
The Czech Republic is headed to the second round of the World Cup, and Turkey's collapse is complete.Vojtech Hruban scored 18 points, Ondrej Balvin finished…
Sports
South Korea calls for ban of 'rising sun' flag at 2020 Games
South Korean Olympic officials have called on Japan to ban its "rising sun" flag at the 2020 Tokyo Games after claiming it represents a "militaristic and imperial past."
Twins
Berrios struggles from the very first pitch as Twins fall to Red Sox
Jose Berrios' first offering was belted over the Green Monster, and the culprit — Mookie Betts — hit another homer off him in the second inning to lead the Red Sox to a 6-2 victory.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Strasburg vs Braves, Lorenzen does it all
A look at what's happening around the majors today:STRAS TESTStephen Strasburg (16-5, 3.47 ERA) starts as Washington begins a four-game series at NL East-leading Atlanta.…
Twins
Brewers open 4-game series at home against Cubs
Chicago Cubs (75-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-67, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana…