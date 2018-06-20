More from Star Tribune
Twins
Jim Pohlad shows up at Tigers party to toast Jack Morris
Morris will be inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon after winning 254 games in his career
Twins
Hall of Fame induction day arrives for Jack Morris
"It's a special group of guys, it really is," Jack Morris said of going into the Hall of Fame on Sunday with Alan Trammell, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman and Chipper Jones.
Lynx
Lynx are happy hosts after successful WNBA All-Star Game
Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game was a showcase, ending on a high note with Lynx standout Maya Moore as MVP
Twins
JaCoby Jones' 2-run HR lifts Tigers to 2-1 win over Indians
Blaine Hardy refuses to let the lack of a defined role rattle him.
MN United
Mullins, Mensah help Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2
Patrick Mullins had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Mensah scored his first goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night.
