More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Loons scoring leader Darwin Quintero added to MLS All-Star roster
The 30-year-old Colombian joined United during the season and has nine goals in 17 games.
Gophers
Matthew Hurt's big choice looms: Will Michael Hurt's rise on Gophers influence decision?
One of the nation's top basketball recruits might follow his brother to the Gophers. Or he might pick Kansas. Or Duke. Or UCLA, or North Carolina, or ... anywhere else he'd like to go.
Gophers
Welcome to Nebraska, Coach. Frost has $165,000 in memorabilia stolen
New Nebraska football coach Scott Frost's home was burglarized in Lincoln. Thieves took about $165,000 worth of jewelry and other keepsakes.
Motorsports
AP Interview: F1 rising star Leclerc talks about ambitions
When Charles Leclerc retired moments after the start of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, it was hard to picture him as Formula One's rising star.
Twins
Home plate umpire annoys Morrison after run-ins with Berrios, Rosario
Logan Morrison said umpire Doug Eddings is known as a "you've got to watch what you say" umpire, "and that's fine. … But what I saw today was not acceptable."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.