Golf
O'Meara ends 8-year drought by winning Cologuard Classic
Mark O'Meara seized control with five birdies on the front nine and closed with a 7-under 66 for a four-shot victory Sunday in the Cologuard Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions in more than eight years.
Wolves
Clippers send Knicks to 50th loss with 128-107 victory
Landry Shamet's mind was blank. His teammates were feeding him the ball and setting screens and the rookie took full advantage in his ninth game with the Clippers.
Sports
RandBall: Two more wins should put Gophers in NCAA basketball tournament
Minnesota's NCAA tourney hopes are hardly rock-solid, but a quick check of ESPN and CBS shows them in the field and not even among the…
Sports
Three things to watch for in local sports this week
Three things to watch for this week• The Gophers men's basketball team has a chance to make a big impression Tuesday when it hosts Big…
Gophers
Carrington leads No. 7 Stanford past Washington 72-53
Dijonai Carrington had 19 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 7 Stanford to a 72-53 victory over Washington on Sunday.