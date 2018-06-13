More from Star Tribune
Golf
Spring Lake Park grad Troy Merritt claims second PGA Tour victory
The 32-year-old won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship to earn a two-year tour exemption and a spot in the PGA.
Twins
Brewers LHP Suter to have Tommy John surgery, out for year
The Milwaukee Brewers' injury-plagued rotation took another hit Monday when lefty Brent Suter said he would have Tommy John that will end his season.
Wolves
Beasley: New Lakers vets can form solid core around LeBron
Michael Beasley thinks the basketball world is foolish to assume the Los Angeles Lakers' revamped locker room will be combustible before the fuse is even lit.
Vikings
Built for success: Vikings facility leaves no room for excuses
The Vikings have every luxury imaginable available to them at their new headquarters in Eagan.
MN United
High-scoring Minnesota United routs LAFC 5-1
The Loons' five goals, including two from forward Christian Ramirez, were a franchise best in an MLS game.
