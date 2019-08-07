More from Star Tribune
Twins
Finished from the start: Berrios turns in rare poor outing, Twins lose to Braves
Jose Berrios hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since mid-May. Tuesday, he opened his first career start against the Braves by allowing a home run on the first pitch, the first of nine runs he allowed.
Outdoors
Anderson: DNR asks anglers to keep fewer sunfish - especially larger ones
Pelican Lake still has sunfish. But not in the numbers or size it once did.
Twins
Cruz: Moving up home run list is good, but not focus
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz says he's gratified to be moving up MLB's career home run list — he reached 62nd with two homers Tuesday — but he's not thinking about it during a game.
Twins
Kurt Suzuki hits two-run homer to lead Nationals past Giants
The Washington Nationals are back to doing all the little things that make them winners: scoring early, starting pitchers working deep into games and then turning the ball over to a now even-better, deeper bullpen.
Twins
Berrios: First-pitch home run "left right in the middle"
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says he left his first pitch of the game Tuesday "right in the middle," and Ronald Acuna hit it a long way.