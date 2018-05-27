More from Star Tribune
Nation
LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals
With another Game 7 victory at stake, LeBron James would not sit out.
Sports
Defending French Open women's champion ousted in first round
A year after stunning the tennis world by winning the French Open for her initial tour-level title, Jelena Ostapenko is again in rare company: a first-round loser as the defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament. Venus Williams was eliminated as well.
MN United
Boxall is awarded Loons' captaincy
Coach Adrian Heath had let slip to the media Friday that Boxall was his top choice to take the armband from Francisco Calvo, who left for the World Cup early Sunday after United's 2-0 shutout of the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.
Lynx
Lynx give up 18-point lead, fall to Mystics
The Washington Mystics turned to their bench for 58 points to stay unbeaten.
Twins
Berrios gets little birthday support as Twins lose to Mariners
Minnesota lost its fourth in a row despite Berrios' strong 7⅓ innings.
