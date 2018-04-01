More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Rochester prep star Hurt plays in Final Four showcase
Hurt, a 6-9 five-star forward at Rochester John Marshall, was chosen to be on the U.S. junior national select team, which scrimmaged against players from around the world Saturday in San Antonio.
Gophers
Michigan's emotional big man Wagner puts on title face for Monday
Entering Monday's NCAA title game, Wagner is the best player on the best team left from the Big Ten.
Gophers
Beilein on Big Ten title drought: 'I'm not carrying that weight on our back'
Michigan is one win away from ending the Big Ten's national championship drought, which dates to 200. But Wolverines coach John Beilein doesn't want his team to think about that entering Monday's game.
Wolves
Blazers clinch playoff spot, then beat Grizzlies 113-98
The celebration in the Trail Blazers' locker room after making the playoffs for the fifth straight season was one of relief more than excitement.
Local
After San Antonio, what will March Madness bring to Minn.?
A year from now, an estimated 60,000 fans from out of town — and more from the Twin Cities — are expected to flow into Minneapolis when it hosts the Final Four and all of its hoopla.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.