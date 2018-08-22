More from Star Tribune
Twins
Cardinals homer in 14th straight game, beat Dodgers 5-2
Even when the Cardinals run into each other, they can't lose.
Twins
Reddick's HR, rookie's poise help Astros beat Seattle, 3-2
Houston manager A.J. Hinch knows his pitching staff can throw good fastballs. However, it is the change-of-direction pitches that bring a smile to his face.
Twins
Rosario makes White Sox pay after intentional walk to Mauer
Eddie Rosario's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning broke a 2-2 tie, and came after the White Sox intentionally walked Joe Mauer that led to an at-bat's worth of motivation.
Twins
Twins' 1B/DH Austin 'embarrassed' about dad's baseball tweets
Twice in the past 10 days, Chris Austin compared his son to Greg Bird on Twitter, and Tyler wishes he hadn't.
Lynx
Sparks win rematch of last two WNBA Finals, ousting Lynx to advance to another one-game playoff
With 8.1 seconds left, Riquna Williams broke free. Williams stole the ball from Alexis Jones while drawing a foul, and dragging her team to postseason survival.
