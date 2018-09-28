More from Star Tribune
Twins
Berrios, Garver shine for Twins in doubleheader sweep of White Sox
Jose Berrios pitched seven innings on one-hit baseball and became the first Twin to strike out 200 batters since 2010 in the first game. In the nightcap, Mitch Garver picked up six RBI.
Twins
Garver: Playing again gives peace of mind
Twins catcher Mitch Garver says returning to action Friday after missing three weeks with a concussion gave him peace of mind — and six RBIs, too.
Twins
Wright completes long comeback, Mets lose to Marlins 8-1
As he crouched in the on-deck circle, David Wright felt more nervous than he had in his entire career.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey beats Mercyhurst in season opener
Two returning Olympians, Kelly Pannek and Sarah Potomak, combined for four points in the victory.
Wild
Wild's Olofsson optimistic despite missing most of preseason
Just days into his audition at training camp for a depth spot on defense, Gustav Olofsson suffered a shoulder injury.
