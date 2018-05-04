More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club
Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit, reaching the mark with a broken-bat single Friday night against Seattle and becoming the 32nd player in major league history to join the exclusive club.
Wolves
Rockets blast Jazz 113-92 to take series lead
When Houston's offense gets going, the Rockets are nearly impossible to beat.
Wild
Tuch scores 2, Golden Knights beat Sharks 5-3 in Game 5
After a lackluster loss two nights earlier, the Vegas Golden Knights responded with an energetic performance in Game 5 to move one victory away from their second playoff series win, and a berth in the Western Conference final in their inaugural season.
Twins
Lowrie's sixth-inning single deciding run, A's beat Orioles
Bob Melvin is stressing the need for the Oakland Athletics to score earlier in games, and they did just that against the Orioles.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Mets part with Matt Harvey, MLB in Mexico
A look at what's happening around the majors today:A KNIGHT'S TALEMatt Harvey will be designated for assignment by the Mets after he refused a minor…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.