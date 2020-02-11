More from Star Tribune
National
Salvage firm asks US judge to halt removal of capsized ship
A maritime salvage company is asking a federal judge to stop the Coast Guard and a rival firm from carrying out their plans to remove a cargo ship that overturned five months ago on the Georgia coast.
National
Groups challenge Louisiana permits for plastics plant
Environmental and community groups that want to keep a Taiwanese company's plastics complex out of south Louisiana went to court Friday to challenge state air…
National
Man indicted in fatal shooting of Louisiana Walmart employee
A man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans Walmart employee and wounding a female customer has been indicted on murder charges, according to the district attorney's office.
World
White House report on Soleimani strike contradicts Trump on imminent threat from Iran
In a legally mandated, two-page unclassified memo to lawmakers, the White House asserted that the strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani was "in response to an escalating series of attacks in preceding months."
National
Democrats sue over Kansas delay in start of 'vote anywhere'
Kansas and national Democratic Party groups on Friday sued the Republican official who oversees the state's elections, accusing him of violating voters' rights by delaying the implementation of a law designed to make voting on Election Day more convenient.