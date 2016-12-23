Italy's Interior Minister says the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas Market truck attack was killed in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy, early Friday. Anis Amri is suspected in the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens.

Italy's Interior Minister says the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas Market truck attack was killed in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy, early Friday. Anis Amri is suspected in the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens.