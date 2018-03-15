"We shouldn't have to teach our kindergarteners to hide in a closet" was the sentiment expressed by one of many parents attending school walkouts across the Twin Cities Wednesday, including Harding High School in St. Paul and Hale Elementary School in Minneapolis.

"We shouldn't have to teach our kindergarteners to hide in a closet" was the sentiment expressed by one of many parents attending school walkouts across the Twin Cities Wednesday, including Harding High School in St. Paul and Hale Elementary School in Minneapolis.