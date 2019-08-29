More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Rochester drug dealer who sold fatal dose to addicted police informant pleads guilty to murder
She was sentenced on a murder count and will serve less than 6 years in prison.
North Metro
Witnesses tell of climbing tragedy on Montana mountain
As his horrified son watched, a 65-year-old Circle Pine man lost his footing and fell.
West Metro
Eden Prairie police warn of a possible cougar on the prowl, share photo
Authorities are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to positively identify the animal.
South Metro
2 killed in car that crashed at I-35 exit in Owatonna while fleeing police
Police began their pursuit after being called about a domestic assault.
National
GOP lawmakers' attorney agrees to confidentiality deal
Faced with a tight deadline, the Republican co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee hired an attorney Thursday to sign a confidentiality agreement requested by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to end a stalemate over lawsuit settlements.