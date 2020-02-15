More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
These dogs and their owners are matches made in ... you tell us
Think you know dogs? Read the biographical sketches that accompany each photo here and see if you can match each human with his or her best friend.
Outdoors
DNR revamps water safety policies, pays fine to settle violations in officer's drowning
Minnesota's conservation officers will be spot-checked by supervisors for compliance with new life jacket mandates as a result of policy changes stemming from last year's on-duty drowning of a game warden.
Gophers
St. Francis (PA) remains hot, tops Mount St. Mary's, 70-55
Isaiah Blackmon had 21 points as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Mount St. Mary's 70-55 on Saturday.
Loons
Analysis: Man City stained by scandal, mired in uncertainty
Manchester City is now a tainted champion.
Wild
State Tournament Glance
Farmington (15-10-0) vs. Andover (22-2-0), 11 a.m.Roseau (18-5-2) vs. Minnetonka (18-6-1), 1 p.m.Burnsville (16-7-2) vs. Edina (24-1-0), 6 p.m.Hill-Murray (15-9-1) vs. Maple Grove (18-6-1), 8…