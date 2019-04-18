More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
McConnell proposes raising minimum age for buying tobacco
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationally.
Politics
IRRRB accused of cronyism in hiring DFL operative
The standard hiring process was circumvented in awarding a civil service job that pays a six-figure salary to a prominent Iron Range Democrat, according to a newspaper report.
National
Barr to release redacted report at 10 a.m.
After nearly two years of waiting, America is getting some Trump-Russia answers straight from Robert Mueller. But first: Another declaration of "no collusion" by President Donald Trump's attorney general.
National
North Carolina Gov. Cooper vetoes 'born-alive' legislation
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a measure Thursday written by Republicans and backed by social conservatives that addresses a doctor's responsibilities if a later-term abortion results in an infant born alive.
National
With redacted Mueller report imminent, Trump celebrates
President Donald Trump is celebrating the upcoming release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's 2016 election interference.