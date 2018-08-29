More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Soldier pleading guilty in terrorism help case
The Latest on Hawaii-based soldier pleading guilty to charges he attempted to support the Islamic State group (all times local):
Nation
3 from New Mexico compound could be freed as charges tossed
A judge dismissed child neglect charges Wednesday against three of five people arrested at a New Mexico desert compound where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was discovered.
National
Black candidates win primaries for governor in 3 states
With Andrew Gillum's upset victory in Florida, black candidates have won the Democratic nomination for governor in three states this year.Their rise is being attributed…
Movies
From 'Venom' to 'Roma,' all the movies coming this fall
Here's a look at the films coming to theaters through December:
Variety
Stocks rise again as technology companies and Amazon jump
After a shaky start, U.S. stocks are rising Wednesday as technology companies continue to climb. Consumer-focused companies are up as Amazon jumps.
