More From Nation
National
The Latest: Los Angeles council legalizes street vendors
The Latest on legalizing street vending in Los Angeles (all times local):
Nation
Loyola presents Final Four ring to Sister Jean
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago's run to the NCAA Final Four .
National
Ex-Rep. Ed Pastor, Arizona's 1st Hispanic congressman, dies
Former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, who championed liberal causes as Arizona's first Hispanic member of Congress, died after suffering a heart attack, his family said Wednesday. He was 75.
National
French-born diplomat claims victory in Georgia vote
A French-born former foreign minister of Georgia celebrated what she claims is her victory in a tight presidential runoff Wednesday that marks the last time Georgians elect their head of state by popular vote.
National
Stocks surge as investors hope Fed will slow its rate hikes
U.S. stock indexes rose sharply Wednesday afternoon as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed might be willing to raise interest rates at a slower pace next year. That relieved investors who were concerned that rising rates would drag down the U.S. economy and possibly bring an end to the nine-year-old bull market.
