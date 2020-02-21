More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies
Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA's early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 hit film…
National
Hero or criminal? Court hears 2 views of WikiLeaks' Assange
Truth-telling journalist or reckless criminal: A British judge was given two conflicting portraits of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder's long-awaited extradition hearing began Monday in a London court.
Variety
Chemical firm: US wrong to deny visa for software developer
A U.S.-based chemical company is fighting to obtain a visa for a Ukrainian software developer who has spent years working on a complex computer system…
Nation
Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car
All that 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakfield needed to do to win a new car was sink a putt across the entire length of the court at the University of Mississippi's basketball stadium.
National
US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions
A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld Trump administration changes that include additional hurdles for those seeking abortions through a federal program that helps low-income women.