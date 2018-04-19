More from Star Tribune
Air National Guard punishes 3 for dinosaur hand puppet video
Three members of the Tennessee Air National Guard have been punished for a viral video that showed a guardsman use a dinosaur hand puppet while reciting her re-enlistment oath.
National
The Latest: Supreme Court delays planned Alabama execution
The Latest on the scheduled execution of (all times local):
Business
Texas deputy stumbles upon suspect in Vegas picnic shooting
A disgruntled casino employee accused of shooting two executives at a company picnic in Las Vegas planned an escape and spent days on the run before a sheriff's deputy happened upon him sleeping in a car Thursday near a small Texas Panhandle town, authorities said.
National
5 indicted in alleged $80 million California recycling fraud
California has charged five people with defrauding the state's recycling program out of $80.3 million — the largest alleged fraud scheme in the program's history, officials said Thursday.
Music
Co-defendant in Hawaii concert scam gets 2 months in jail
A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to two months in jail and four months home confinement for his role in scamming the University of Hawaii out of $200,000 for a Stevie Wonder concert that never happened.
