Sponsor: Requiring lighted Uber signs just 1st safety step
A lawmaker sponsoring a bill in South Carolina requiring Uber, Lyft and other ride sharing drivers to have a lighted sign said he knows it isn't a foolproof way to keep riders safe.
Hawaii lawmakers pass vacation-rental tax legislation
Hawaii lawmakers eager to gather tax revenue from the state's flourishing, yet mostly unpermitted, vacation rental sector on Tuesday passed legislation that would require websites like Airbnb to collect and pay taxes on behalf of short-term rental hosts.
Neo-Nazi website founder refuses to be in US for deposition
A neo-Nazi website operator said Tuesday that he refuses to be present in the U.S. for questioning under oath in a lawsuit that accuses him…
Walz touts clean energy jobs amid uncertain nuclear future
Gov. Tim Walz and Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said Monday that economics suggest nuclear power won't be part of Minnesota's energy mix if the state adopts the governor's goal of getting 100 percent of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2050.
Feds charge 2 dozen in billion dollar Medicare brace scam
Federal agents on Tuesday broke up a billion dollar Medicare scam that peddled unneeded orthopedic braces to hundreds of thousands of seniors. Two dozen people were charged, including doctors accused of writing bogus prescriptions.