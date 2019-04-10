More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Former Argosy University students implore Minnesota lawmakers for help after school's shutdown
Many are still struggling to regroup after the abrupt closure of the Eagan campus.
National
Trump immigration push has White House power players at odds
As President Donald Trump rails against an influx of migrants at the border, two of his most influential White House power players are at odds over the future of his immigration policy.
Politics
Trump to visit Twin Cities area Monday, White House says
The focus of the visit reportedly is to celebrate President Trump's tax cut act on the day -- April 15 -- that income tax filings are due.
National
Arizona House votes to repeal HIV/AIDS instruction law
Arizona lawmakers on Wednesday took a major step toward repealing a 1991 law that bars HIV and AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle," a move prompted by the filing of a lawsuit by LGBT groups.
National
Lawyer: Challenge to NYC's vaccination order in the works
New York City's effort to halt a measles outbreak by ordering mandatory vaccinations in one Brooklyn neighborhood is facing opposition, with lawyers for parents opposed to vaccinations promising to file a lawsuit challenging the order by Friday.