Wild
Wild signee Sturm spent time maturing with Austin NAHL team
A Hobey Baker Award finalist after leading Clarkson in scoring with 45 points during his junior season, Nico Sturm considers himself a two-way center who plays a 200-foot game and takes pride on his defensive work.
Twins
Kevin Pillar traded from Blue Jays to Giants
Outfielder Kevin Pillar was traded by the veteran-shedding Toronto Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for infielder Alen Hanson, right-hander Derek Law and minor league pitcher Juan De Paula.
Gophers
Mathews' late 3 sends Lipscomb past Wichita St in NIT semis
Garrison Mathews swished his ninth 3-pointer of the game in front of an exuberant Lipscomb bench for the lead with 1:10 left in the game to send the Bisons on their way to the NIT championship in a 71-64 win over Wichita State on Tuesday night.
Gophers
Tyus Jones 'can't even imagine' how his brother feels after Duke's loss
The lingering image from No. 1-seed Duke's loss to Michigan State in the NCAA East Region final is freshman guard and former Apple Valley star Tre Jones sobbing right after the final horn.
Wild
After Canadian women's league folds, NWHL announces expansion
The league champion Minnesota Whitecaps will now be one of seven teams in the league, which will include two teams in Canada for 2019-20.