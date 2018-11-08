More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Northern California fire
Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles on foot to escape fast-moving flames in an area several hours north of San Francisco.
Nation
White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
Clip appeared to alter CNN reporter's actions at a news conference.
National
Women split vote as GOP gets Tennessee's 1st female senator
Women voters were split on electing Republican Marsha Blackburn as Tennessee's first female U.S. senator, and their age often shaped their preference, according to a wide-ranging survey of voters in Tennessee.
Nation
The Latest: Wildfire erupts in Southern California
The Latest on evacuations ordered for a wildfire in Northern California (all times local):
National
Judge refuses to limit Arizona vote count, sets hearing
A judge on Thursday rejected Republican demands to immediately limit vote counts in the razor-close U.S. Senate race in Arizona and has set a hearing on the challenge affecting about 5,600 votes in the state's most populous county.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.