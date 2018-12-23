More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Danault records hat trick as Canadiens defeat Vegas 4-3
Phillip Danault completed a hat trick late in the third period, Paul Byron scored in overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday.
Wolves
Wizards' Thomas Bryant has a game for the record books
Thomas Bryant's perfect night was something the NBA hadn't seen in nearly a quarter-century.
Wild
Kucherov has 5 points as red-hot Lightning beat Oilers 6-3
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their point streak to 12 games with a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Wild
Back-and-forth overtime with Stars ends in loss for Wild
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild
McLellan: Wild has issues to fix when it reconvenes from break
Wild beat reporter Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in her Wild wrap-up Saturday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.