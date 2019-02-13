More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Celebrities
Fox 9 anchor Jeff Passolt sues state for a slip and fall
Passolt broke his hip in the 2017 fall on an icy sidewalk near the State Capitol.
Local
Minnesota legislators and student groups push proposal for free college
The costs of proposal are unknown at this point.
National
The Latest: Wisconsin Senate refuses to honor Kaepernick
The Latest on debate of Black History Month resolution mentioning Colin Kaepernick (all times local):
Local
Fallen Milwaukee officer remembered for 'extraordinary life'
Thousands have turned out to say goodbye to a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot while serving a warrant.
Minneapolis
'I got taken': Mpls. marijuana activist files for bankruptcy in fight with Oregon partners
Randy Quast is embroiled in a messy court battle in Oregon and listed a $5 million liability as a result.
